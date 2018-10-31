Olympic champion skier Jessie Diggins said she and a friend were nearly run over by an angry motorist while dryland training over the weekend a few miles from her home in Afton.

Diggins said in a posting on her blog that she and her Stillwater High School coach, Kris Hansen, were roller-skiing single file Sunday morning and left plenty of room for any approaching vehicle when an SUV “buzzed us so close that I was rocked sideways from the wind.”

What unfolded from there, the 27-year-old cross-country gold medalist continued, was “the most incredible display of aggressive bullying and ‘I’m bigger than you and I’m in [an] SUV so I’m going to harass you’ that I’ve ever seen in person.”

Diggins said that after the SUV passed them, it stopped on the straight stretch of road with a hill ahead in the distance. “We tried to ski by him, he kept driving on the right side of the road so that we were forced to the middle of the road. When we sped up, he sped up. When we slowed down, he came to a stop, blocking us from getting back to the side of the road.

“I knocked on the window a few times shouting that he was going to get us killed, and he flipped me the finger and turned the music up.”

Diggins said she wrote down the license plate number in the dirt as the SUV sped away, and she contacted law enforcement.

“If that guy had been 6 inches closer to us, we would be in the hospital or dead,” she wrote. “If a car had come over the top of the hill while he was pushing us to the middle of the road, we’d also be in the hospital or dead.”

A Washington County sheriff’s deputy reached Diggins by phone, she said, and “the officer let the man know how not OK it was — and it’s illegal to pass … without 3 feet of space in Minnesota. The officer assured me that the man had apologized.”

Sheriff’s Sgt. Lonnie Van Klei said Wednesday that the encounter remains under investigation, and “at this point, there has not been a citation issued.” Van Klei declined to identify the driver or reveal any other details.

The public incident report filed by Deputy Jason Stafne said he went to the driver’s home, where the man’s wife said this “sounded out of his character.” Stafne left the man, identified in the partly redacted report only as George, a voicemail message and relayed Diggins’ concerns about the incident.

She ended her posting on a positive note, recalling when “one person passed with their windows rolled down, cheering for us and waving. Another slowed down to shout ‘good job!!!’ as they went by. Everyone else passed with what felt like 5 feet of space, and I felt so safe in my hometown. Let’s keep it that way!”