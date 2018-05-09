A resident in a Bloomington apartment for recovering alcoholics was drunk when she strangled and bludgeoned her roommate because she believed the woman ratted her out for drinking, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Donna M. Bastyr, 46, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and remains held in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a Thursday court appearance.

Corrine L. Gibbs, 69, was found dead by a third roommate about 8 p.m. Sunday in one of the Southgate Apartments in the 8100 block of 12th Avenue S.

The police found Gibbs’ body in a bedroom, and she had numerous bloodied injuries to her head and face and an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, according to the charges. The autopsy also revealed numerous broken ribs and bruised arms. Near the body were a dumbbell and a ceramic bowl with blood on them, the court filing said.

Soon after the body was discovered, authorities were alerted to Bastyr’s whereabouts a few blocks away, where she was arguing with someone at another sober living complex, the complaint read. A scraped and bruised Bastyr gave various accounts for her whereabouts and activities that day, the court filing said.

Police interviewed a man who was in touch with Bastyr on the day of the killing and described her as “extremely intoxicated.” The man said that Bastyr promised that Gibbs “was ‘going to get hers,’ ” the complaint read.

Corrine Gibbs

The man told police that after he picked up Bastyr later that night, she said that she had killed Gibbs.

Bastyr was angry with Gibbs because she believed the roommate “had reported [her] for drinking at the sober house and ... believed she was going to get kicked out of the program.”

Bastyr’s criminal history includes three drunken-driving convictions. In one case, her blood alcohol content was .307 percent, and in another the reading was .268 percent, both more than three times the legal limit in Minnesota.