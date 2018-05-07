A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a roommate in the Bloomington apartment they shared, authorities said Monday.

Corrine L. Gibbs, 69, was found dead shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in one of the Southgate Apartments in the 8100 block of 12th Avenue S., police said.

The suspect, a 46-year-old woman, has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

A third roommate came home and found Gibbs dead, said Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley. The suspect was not home but found nearby and apprehended.

Hartley declined to say much about how Gibbs was killed other than that there was evidence of a fight.

The suspect's criminal history includes three drunken-driving convictions.

Gibbs was convicted four times for drunken driving and twice for possessing illicit drugs.

Paul Walsh