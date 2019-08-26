Caribou Coffee is launching a new type of store that only has drive-through and walk-up windows.

The tiny store format, called Caribou Cabins, is aimed at on-the-go customers or those who don’t mind sitting outside. At just 600 square feet, the “cabins” won’t have any in-store seating.

Caribou also announced Monday a new line of energy drinks, dubbed Caribou Bou-sted beverages, which include sparkling waters, sodas and juices made with caffeine from coffee beans, ginseng and guarana extract. These beverages will initially launch at the new Caribou Cabins.

The news comes just weeks after the Brooklyn Center-based coffee company unveiled its ready-to-drink cans of cold brew line.

The new cabins concept came from John Butcher, Caribou’s new chief executive and former Target Corp. executive. Butcher, who took the helm two years ago, has been focusing on making more dramatic changes within the 26-year-old company, according to a news release.

The first five Caribou Cabins — which will harness the company’s Northwoods vibe — will open in the next few months in Jordan, Burnsville, St. Peter, Big Lake and Willmar.

“Caribou Coffee will continue to lean into the Northern roots that made our brand what it is today. We are confident that our new Cabin concept will differentiate us even more by delivering customers the highest quality coffee, expanded beverage innovation and ownable guest interaction that only Caribou can deliver,” Butcher said in a statement.

JAB Holdings bought Caribou in 2014 for $340 million. The parent company owns an array of well-known chains, like Panera Bread, Bruegger’s Bagels and Krispy Kreme. Caribou has more than 300 company-owned locations nationwide has hundreds more franchise stores domestically and in 11 countries.