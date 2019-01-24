Sarah Spiegel is out as CEO of Caribou Coffee, and the Brooklyn Park-based coffeehouse chain has elevated current president John Butcher to the job.

Butcher, who spent 20 years at Target Corp. in merchandising and marketing, will maintain the dual role of chief executive and president.

Spiegel was leaving for personal reasons, the company. She had been CEO and president of both Caribou and Einstein Bagels since June 2017. Both brands are owned by the privately held German conglomerate JAB Holding Co.

"Since John joined our company, we've witnessed an increased focus on Caribou's people and culture, resulting in quarter-after-quarter performance gains and the highest guest satisfaction ratings we've ever seen at Caribou," Mike Tattersfield, chairman for Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels, said in a statement announcing Butcher's promotion.

The moves came amid tumult in the executive ranks at JAB, which bought Caribou for $340 million in 2014. JAB chairman Bart Becht stepped down Jan. 14 after a reported disagreement with other executives over the pace of acquisition. Becht also was on the board at Caribou and had pushed for its sale to JAB.

JAB Holding owns a range of well-known chains, including Panera Bread, Kureg and Krispy Kreme. Caribou operates 300 stores nationwide as well as international franchises in 11 countries.