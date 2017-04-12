Felony charges were leveled Wednesday against a Burnsville High School music teacher accused of sending sexually explicit messages to one student, and having sex with another.

Erik Akervik, 29, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and electronic solicitation of a child Wednesday afternoon. He made his first court appearance and remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to charges:

A Burnsville High School official reported to a school resource officer on Monday that Akervik had sent sexually inappropriate communications to a 15-year-old high school student. The school resource officer then contacted the student who said that three weeks ago Akervik had started messaging them via Snapchat.

Akervik sent a message to the student that said, “ I’d like to get to know you closer and better,” the criminal complaint said. The conversation lasted a couple of days and then the student began receiving nude photos of Akervik.

Akervik then messaged the student, “This is how you have me feeling now” with a photo of his genitals.

The student, knowing that Snapchat would alert Akervik that he had taken a screenshot of the photo, decided to keep a conversation going with Akervik until he could get a phone application that would let the student save Akervik’s photos.

In the student’s conversations with Akervik, the teacher admitted to “taking the virginity of a 15 or 16-year-old,” according to the complaint. He also made references to the identity of the student he had sex with.

Police then located and contacted another student who they were invited by Akervik to his Burnsville apartment in December. The two were watching television when Akervik began kissing the student, who was 16 at the time. Akervik and the student engaged in a sex act.

Akervik has worked for the district since August 2013 as a vocal instructor. Before his time in Burnsville, Akervik was employed as a music teacher for Minneapolis Public Schools. From 2010 to 2013, he worked as a music teacher for Jefferson Community School in Uptown. Outside of teaching, Akervik worked at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis for six years.

He directed the Chancel Choir composed of seventh- and eighth-grade students and was an accompanist for the high school choir, Jackie Enestvedt of the church’s communications department said on Monday.

“There were no complaints” against him and he was well respected in the music and youth departments, she said. The church has placed him on leave and informed parents Monday. None of the students in the choir were involved in the sexting incident.

“It’s heartbreaking, and we are praying for all involved,” Enestvedt said. “We want to maintain this as a safe place for youth.”

Akervik was ordered Wednesday to have no contact with individuals under the age of 18 without prior approval of a probation officer. He is prohibited from trespassing onto Burnsville High School or having any contact with high school students at the school.