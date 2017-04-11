A Burnsville High School music teacher is in jail accused of having sexually explicit communication with a student, Burnsville police said.

The teacher, who has not been charged, was arrested around 11:35 a.m. Monday at the school and booked into the Dakota County jail on probable cause of using the internet or a computer to distribute material that relates or describes sexual conduct with a child, according to Dakota County jail records.

The teacher, who is a vocal instructor and has worked at Burnsville High since 2013, is due in court on Wednesday.

A school resource officer was tipped off about the electronic communication that was "sexually explicit" and had occurred over a period of a couple weeks. The officer notified the school district and began investigating, Sgt. Matt Smith said.

The school district also received a complaint last Saturday and began to investigate, said spokeswoman Ruth Dunn.

"We contacted local law authorities and are now cooperating with their criminal investigation," she said in a statement.

While data practices laws limited what the district could say about the case, "we find the reported allegations to be very upsetting," Dunn said. "We are committed to fully working with the Burnsville police in their investigation and take appropriate action to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students."