While she only qualifies as an honorary Minnesotan– especially after ending her 2018 tour with a thrilling three-night stand at the State Theatre two months ago – Brandi Carlile will host another great get-together with her Minnesota fans when she headlines the State Fair grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Carlile’s show was announced Tuesday alongside a grandstand gig a night earlier, Aug. 30, by ‘80s R&B/pop hitmaker and former Commodore Lionel Richie, whose last concert in town in 2017 was postponed and then moved from Xcel Energy Center to Mystic Lake Casino after he underwent knee surgery.

Tickets for Richie go on sale noon Friday for $57-$67 via eTix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds ticket office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Billed as 89.3 the Current’s annual Music-on-a-Stick concert at the fair, Carlile's date will feature opening acts to be announced. Those tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $51-$76 through the aforementioned channels, and there’s also a $5-off pre-sale option for Minnesota Public Radio members beginning Thursday at 10 a.m.

This will be Carlile’s third time playing the grandstand, following appearances there in 2010 and 2013. The Seattle area folk-rocker has steadily grown her fan base in that time, but her star value could make an especially big leap after Sunday’s Grammy Awards, where her 2018 album “By the Way, I Forgive You” is deservedly up for six trophies.

The Minnesota State Fair has also already announced two other 2019 grandstand concerts by Hootie & the Blowfish on Aug. 22 and "Weird" Al Yankovic on Aug. 27.