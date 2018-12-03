The Minnesota State Fair announced its first two grandstand concerts for 2019 on Monday, but they might be mistaken for shows from 25 years ago.
Hootie & the Blowfish will return to the grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 22, as part of their first tour in over a decade. In that time, frontman Darius Rucker carved out an admirable solo career as a Nashville-brand country singer, but he apparently got the itch to record again with his old band. They’ll be touting a new album on their coyly titled Group Therapy Tour, featuring fellow ‘90s hitmakers the Barenaked Ladies as openers. Ticket go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $51-$90.
“Weird Al” Yankovic, who has played the fair grandstand a weirdly high number of times already, is also coming back on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Lest you still think he’s just a funnyman, the accordion-squeezing, multi-faceted musician is getting rather serious this time out and performing with a full orchestra on his Strings Attached Tour; because you haven’t really heard “Eat It,” “Smells Like Nirvana” or “Amish Paradise” until you’ve heard them with elaborate orchestral arrangements. Those tickets will all be $31 starting at noon Friday.
Both shows will go on sale via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.
- Hootie & the Blowfish: Group Therapy Tour with Barenaked Ladies
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22
- Tickets: $90, $76 & $51 (all reserved seating)
- On sale: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7
- “Weird Al” Yankovic Strings Attached Tour
- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Tickets: $31 (all reserved seating)
- On sale: Noon Friday, Dec. 7
