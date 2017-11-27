Authorities on the North Shore have identified the body that was recovered from a Lake Superior beach over the weekend.

Derek S. Hansen, 45, of Minnetonka, was found near Split Rock Lighthouse early Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Authorities received a call about 7:15 a.m. regarding the body, and emergency responders located Hansen later that morning.

The Sheriff's Office said Hansen apparently drowned but added that further details about his death remain under investigation and autopsy results were pending.

Hansen's death is the third along that stretch of the North Shore since early September. Bailey Belisle, 14, of Somerset, Wis., fell to her death from a cliff north of Silver Bay on Sept. 10.

About two weeks later, 42-year-old Aaron Timmerman died while diving with others at the popular Madeira shipwreck near the Split Rock Lighthouse.