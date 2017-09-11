The 14-year-old girl who fell from the top of a cliff while visiting Palisade Head with friends on Sunday has been identified as a Wisconsin high school student.

Bailey Belisle was a freshman at Somerset High School in Somerset, Wis., said principal Shannon Donnelly Monday.

Donnelly said Belisle was a freshman volleyball player. She would have played on Tuesday, but that game has since been rescheduled.

“You can tell that she had an impact on many, many kids in this building,” Donnelly said. “We’re a very close community. Everyone knows everyone and this is hitting students and staff very hard.”

On Monday, Donnelly wrote an e-mail to families and staff about the incident.

“I am writing with great sadness to inform you that one of our students, Bailey Belisle, has passed away in a hiking accident. Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends,” Donnelly said in the e-mail.

Extra counselors were at the school Monday to meet with students and staff.

According to Lake County Sheriff’s Office, bystanders rappelled down the cliff to provide first aid around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Belisle later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Palisade Head is a large rock formation on the North Shore, near Silver Bay. Its high point is more than 300 feet above the level of the lake.

The sheriff’s office is investigating how the event unfolded.

