Bill Guerin will be the new Wild general manager.

The team announced the hire Wednesday afternoon, with a news conference set for Thursday.

Guerin, 48, spent the past eight years with the Penguins — three as player development coach, beginning in 2011, and the past five as assistant to general manager Jim Rutherford. Pittsburgh won two Stanley Cups in that time.

The team said Guerin will get a multiyear contract.

“Bill has been a winner throughout his hockey career,” owner Craig Leipold said in a news release.

A Wilbraham, Mass., native and former Boston College player, Guerin had an 18-year career in the NHL, playing for eight teams and winning Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and Penguins in 2009.

Guerin had 429 goals and 427 assists in 1,263 career games, plus 39 goals and 55 assists in 140 playoff games. He scored 41 goals for the Bruins in 2001-02. He also played for the United States in three Olympic Games — 1998, 2002 and 2006.

As Penguins assistant GM, Guerin was general manager of the team’s AHL affiliate in Scranton-Wilkes Barre, Pa. He and his wife, Kara, have four children.

Owner Craig Leipold, team advisor Mike Modano and team president Matt Majka formed the Wild’s search committee. Modano played with Guerin on Olympic and World Cup teams.

Leipold fired Paul Fenton as Wild GM on July 31, only 14 months after Fenton was hired away from the Nashville organization.

“The reason for the termination is not any one big issue,” Leipold said at the time. “Over a time, smaller issues just were building up and [I] ultimately decided that this was not a good fit. Our organization and our culture were a little different than the way Paul wanted to handle things. We just felt this was the time to do it, and we were going to move forward in a different direction.”

The Wild, which missed the playoffs for the first time in seven years, interviewed several candidates during the past six week.

Hires under Fenton, which included assistant general manager Tom Kurvers, assistant to the GM Jack Ferreira and amateur scout P.J. Fenton, are still on board. Kurvers, who is GM of the AHL’s Iowa Wild, was acting as interim general manager, with coach Bruce Boudreau now entering the final season of his four-year contract.

“The culture wasn’t the same,” Leipold said on July 31. “I didn’t have the same vibes with our employees in hockey ops, and I think the attitude of some of the players and all the people and the coaching and the locker room and the training room — it was just a feeling that we didn’t have the right leader for our organization.”

While the timing of the Fenton fire was unusual, the Wild’s pending business could be wrapped up before training camp begins Sept. 12.

Forwards Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek are restricted free agents who remain unsigned.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon is entering the last season of his four-year, $20.75 million contract and the new GM’s first priority might be getting Spurgeon to sign an extension.