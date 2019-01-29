Minnesotans and their Upper Midwest neighbors awakened Tuesday morning to what is promised to be a string of days stuck well below zero.

And if there is ever a collective experience that is best illustrated in numbers, this is it.

First, the insult. Temperatures at 9 a.m. being reported by the National Weather Service (NWS): minus-10 in Crystal is the chilliest in the Twin Cities area, while roughly 350 miles to the north, Flag Island in Lake of the Woods grabs state honors with 29 below zero.

There is not a single reading that doesn’t have a small horizontal line in front of it. Grand Marais — yes, that town on the North Shore — was tied with several other locales for the “warm” spot in the state at minus-6.

Now, for the injury. Windchill readings: St. Paul leads the way in the metro at minus-32, while winds out of the northwest at 23 miles per hour have Flag Island at 62 below zero for the coldest “feels like” reading in Minnesota.

Postponements of high school athletic contests, whether inside or out, are piling up across Minnesota, following suit with academic instruction put on hold in what could be called Winter Break 2.0. The University of Minnesota and other colleges, which usually have a higher bar for suspending learning, also got into the act.

Among the games called off for Tuesday night is the marquee event in boys basketball pitting No. 1 teams, Hopkins in Class 4A and DeLaSalle in 3A.

Thinking about attending Tuesday night’s open house in Maple Grove ahead of major construction along Interstate 94 on that side of town? It’s been rescheduled for Feb. 7 at the Maple Grove Government Center.

And if this isn’t cold enough for you, we’ve only just begun in what could be titled “Numb and Number.” Consecutive hours of below-zero readings have already begun and are forecast to continue into the early hours of Friday. The temperature is expected to dive to minus-30 in the Twin Cities by Wednesday morning for the first time since 1996.

By Saturday, however, a sudden shift is being anticipated by the NWS, with a high in the upper 30s that just might tempt someone to enjoy a hot drink on a coffee shop patio.

Traffic Tuesday morning was as brutal as the subzero temperatures brought black ice that sent motorists skidding into medians and ditches, and in all too many cases, each other.

A multicar crash about 6 a.m. on westbound Hwy. 610 near Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park and a simultaneous wreck farther east on the Mississippi River bridge had traffic parked back to University Avenue in Blaine. And that was just the start of the commuting misery as tow trucks and law enforcement were put to their paces as incidents littered metro area highways and freeways.

Problematic spots during the morning commute included southbound Hwy. 100 through Robbinsdale and Golden Valley where numerous wrecks strangled traffic, eastbound Hwy. 10 through Anoka and Coon Rapids and Interstate 35 in both directions through Lakeville.

The smashing and crashing didn’t stop with the end of the morning rush hour. At 10:15 a.m., MnDOT was reporting more than a dozen spinouts and wrecks across the metro area, including a pair of spinouts on northbound Hwy. 61 at Jamaica Avenue in Cottage Grove and northbound I-35W at Hwy. 36 in Roseville.

Even a major grocery chain in the metro got into the postponement sweepstakes. Lunds & Byerlys said it would be closing a few hours early each of the next two nights at 7 p.m.

Major ski hills are closed in and close to the Twin Cities: Afton Alps, Buck Hill and Welch Village. The same goes for Lutsen.

Can’t overlook dangers

On the most serious of notes, there has been at least one death attributed to the extreme cold. A man found outside a home early Sunday in Rochester may have succumbed to bitterly cold weather, although authorities are awaiting autopsy results before confirming the nature of Ali Gombo’s death. The 22-year-old was found on the back deck of his sister’s house, where he had been living, according to police. Authorities said Gombo was dropped off near the house but did not have keys to the residence.

As part of the effort to keep people safe and warm, homeless outreach workers in Minneapolis have been rushing to equip people living outside with warm clothing. A number of shelters in Minneapolis and St. Paul also announced they would remain open around the clock.