Beginning Tuesday, travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may use both security lines in the main terminal, whether they have TSA PreCheck or not.

The news comes just in time for the busy MEA weekend, when most students have time off school Oct. 16-18 for the Minnesota Educator Academy meetings. That weekend is a popular time for travel at MSP Airport.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP, reconfigured security lines in Terminal 1 (also known as the Lindbergh Terminal) in August, due to construction at the south checkpoint. Lines for the south checkpoint were reserved for those with TSA PreCheck and Clear with PreCheck. Everyone else was directed to the north checkpoint.

That at times resulted in massive confusion, long lines and occasional missed flights among travelers.

Since then, MAC officials altered the “construction phasing” and decided to return both checkpoints to their previous status — where all travelers can use either the north or south checkpoints to clear security.

In addition, Checkpoint 10 on the skyway level between the C and G concourses will now be open 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Tuesday. That checkpoint, known best to frequent travelers, had been closed during the security line reconfiguration due to staffing issues with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The skyway checkpoint at the InterContinental Hotel at MSP for passengers with carry-on luggage will remain open from 5:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.

As the MEA weekend approaches, the MAC said it increased the number of workers available to direct travelers in the main terminal, although a number was not immediately quantified.

The checkpoint project is part of a multiyear $1.6 billion renovation that calls for an overhaul of the ticketing lobby and other areas. Parts of the lobby and baggage claim have been walled off for construction, including new elevators, a coffee shop and restrooms.