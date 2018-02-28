The State Patrol has identified the motorist killed in a crash on Hwy. 36 in Lake Elmo Tuesday as Robert J Bursik.

Bursik, 54, of Amery, Wis., was eastbound on Hwy. 36 and had stopped for a red light at Lake Elmo Avenue about 12:15 p.m. when a semitrailer truck crashed into his Toyota Scion, the State Patrol said.

Brusik was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, identified by the patrol as Samuel Wayne Hicks, 28, of Independence, Wis., was not seriously hurt. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol did not appear to play a role in the wreck.

Authorities shut down the highway for about four hours as they cleared the wreckage and investigated the crash.

"It was very horrific and tragic," said Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry. "For first responders, no one likes to go to those types of scenes. We send our prayers to the family."

Traffic volumes have increased along Hwy. 36 between Stillwater and Mahtomedi after the August 2017 opening of the St. Croix Crossing connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin. The biggest spike has occurred during rush hour commuter periods, Starry said.

The county is dispatching extra patrols to monitor the section of the highway where the speed limit is 65 miles per hour, he said. The traffic light at Lake Elmo Avenue is one of the last remaining on Hwy. 36 between I-694 and Stillwater.

"We remind you to pay attention to the road and be alert when driving," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. "It is a grim reminder of what can happen at any moment."