A semitrailer truck crashed into a stopped car on Hwy. 36 in Lake Elmo Tuesday, killing the driver of the car and closing the highway for several hours.

According to the State Patrol, a 2015 Toyota Scion was stopped at the red light on eastbound Hwy. 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue N. when a 2016 Kenworth semitrailer truck hit the Toyota from behind about noon.

Samuel Wayne Hicks, 28, of Independence, Wis., was driving the semi. Hicks was not injured and is cooperating, authorities said.

The Toyota driver, a 54-year-old man from Amery, Wis., has yet to be identified. He died at the scene.

Karen Zamora