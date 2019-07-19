Authorities identified the two Woodbury officers who fired at and wounded a man Sunday as longtime members of the force.

Officers Brian Cline and Brett Roddy responded about 11:40 a.m. to a 911 call about a suicidal or homicidal person and both fired at the man, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Friday.

Roddy, who has been on the force 11 years, fired "a less lethal munitions" beanbag gun at the man. Cline, a 17-year veteran of the department, fired his gun. Both remain on standard administrative leave.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who was wounded, citing state law that protects subjects of a 911 call who are experiencing a mental health emergency, among other exceptions. Police said last week that a caller to 911 reported the man was saying he "wants to die." He was repeatedly saying, "Come kill me."

According to the BCA: Police were called to the 7000 block of Highpointe Road. When they arrived, the man came out of a residence and a confrontation ensued. Roddy fired beanbag rounds.

Soon after, Cline fired his gun, striking the man.

Witness A.J. Nobello told the Star Tribune that he saw three officers with guns drawn at the scene. They screamed at the man to "get down" and then fired at him.

Nobello said the man didn't live in the house where police responded, and that neighbors reported seeing him walking through the neighborhood.

"Nobody knows where the guy is from," Nobello said.

Officers administered medical aid to the man, who was transported to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

The BCA is investigating the incident and will forward its findings to the Washington County Attorney's Office to determine whether criminal charges are merited.