Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot during a home invasion in Eau Claire, Wis.

Edward J. Garcia-Smith, 29, was shot Saturday night in his apartment in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive, police said Monday.

Two suspects who remain at large had forced their way in, and a confrontation ensued with Garcia-Smith and a 32-year-old woman who also who lived there, police said.

The woman also was shot, hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police declined to identify her.

“The investigation has determined this was not a random crime,” a police statement disclosed.

Police also said that three children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. They were not physically harmed and are safe, police added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at 1-715-839-8682. Anonymous information can be reported to Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 1-715-874-TIPS or www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.