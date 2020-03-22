Authorities in Eau Claire pressed their search Sunday for the gunman who killed a 30-year-old man and wounded another person during a home invasion.

Police arrived Friday night after 911 dispatch reported several shots fired and a woman screaming for help in an apartment in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive. Two suspects had forced their way in, and a confrontation ensued with two adults who lived there, police said in a statement.

Two suspects fled on foot, one of them wearing all black and a mask, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person was taken to a hospital. Police have yet to release details of the second victim’s condition.

Officers searched the neighborhood around the 4600 block of Kappus Drive, police said, but no arrests have been announced as of Sunday afternoon.

The caller to 911 reported that three shots were fired, according to the dispatch audio, and one of the victims down on the sidewalk, the dispatch audio disclosed.

Police said they would release the dead man’s identity on Monday.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police at (715) 839-8682. Anonymous information can be reported to Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at (715) 874-TIPS or www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.