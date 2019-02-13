Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was crushed by a truck lift and a vehicle during an auto delivery outside a Golden Valley dealership.

Juan Onofre, 26, of Fort Worth, Texas, died at the scene about 12:35 a.m. Saturday at Audi Minneapolis, located just east of Hwy. 169 and south of Interstate 394, police said.

A call from one of the truck’s workers to police said that Onofre was pinned under a vehicle that was being unloaded, according to police.

Officers arrived and found Onofre pinned under the vehicle and the truck lift.

The truck was operated by a transport company out of Texas, police said.

Officials with the Minnesota office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were notified of the workplace ­fatality.