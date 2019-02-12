A delivery worker was fatally crushed by a vehicle he was unloading from a truck late at night outside a Golden Valley dealership, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 12:35 a.m. at Audi Minneapolis, located just east of Hwy. 169 and south of Interstate 394, police said.

A call from one of the truck’s workers to police said his partner was pinned under a vehicle that was being unloaded, according to police.

Officers arrived and found the 26-year-old man pinned under a vehicle and a lift, police added. He died at the scene.

The man’s identity has yet to be released pending notification of family.

Officials with the Minnesota office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were notified of the workplace fatality.