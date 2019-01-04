Systemic issues with training, supervision and record keeping plagued the St. Paul police K-9 unit over several years and partly contributed to attacks on innocent bystanders, according to an audit released Friday.

The 17-page report issued 37 recommendations, including developing more arrest options officers can use instead of deploying a K-9 for human apprehension; using “time, distance, cover and options” to slow human-dog encounters; and emphasizing “the canine’s primary purpose as a locating tool.”

“The recent accidental bites can be attributed in part to inadequacies within the canine unit connected to outdated training practices, organizational structure, and a lack of understanding of trends and inadequacies due to a nonfunctioning record keeping system,” said the report. “Additionally, protocols related to tracking and canine handling in a crowded urban environment were not adequately understood and practiced.”

The audit also called for amending restrictions Mayor Melvin Carter and Chief Todd Axtell placed on the unit last July after K-9 Suttree broke free of its handler and mauled bystander Glenn Slaughter. Carter and Axtell ordered the audit at that time.

“This audit offers an important opportunity to ensure our canine unit has the tools, resources and training to serve our entire city well,” Carter said in a written statement co-issued with Axtell. “I appreciate Bill Finney & Associates’ thorough work and look forward to working with Chief Axtell to review its findings and develop an implementation plan right away.”

The idea of relaxing restrictions doesn’t sit well with attorney Bob Bennett, who won a $75,000 settlement for Slaughter and who has represented several police K-9 bite victims in St. Paul and across Minnesota.

Seventeen police canines and their human partners graduated from St. Paul’s K-9 training program. A program featuring obedience, agility and suspect apprehension was given in front of a crowd of dozens at the Timothy J. Jones Canine Training Facility in Maplewood on Thursday, May 24, 2018. ] Shari L. Gross ¥ shari.gross@startribune.com Seventeen police canines and their human partners graduated from St. Paul’s K-9 training program. A program featuring obedience, agility and suspect apprehension was given in front of a crowd of dozens at the Timothy J. Jones Canine Training Facility in Maplewood on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

“They desperately want to use the dogs,” Bennett said of the police.

The audit, led by former St. Paul Police Chief Bill Finney, said the restrictions “do not allow the unit to fully meet its mission” and should be amended. A few key changes made in response to the Slaughter attack was limiting the deployment of dogs to incidents where officers or citizens face “a clear and immediate danger” and requiring shorter leashes.

Bennett has criticized the common practice of sending dogs out on 20-foot leashes to track suspects, a technique that was being used when his client, Desiree Collins, was attacked by a St. Paul K-9 in 2017 while taking out the trash.

Bennett, who was briefed on the audit’s findings, was skeptical of the audit’s purpose and findings.

“My guess is that they were looking for ways that they could continue use of the St. Paul K-9 unit and this is an attempt to calm those that think those days should be ended,” he said. “And I frankly don’t see any reason for calm.”

St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said the department has had no K-9 apprehensions since Suttree’s July 6 attack on Slaughter, who was walking to his car at the time.

It’s too early to say how the department might relax the restrictions put into place last summer, or, how it would implement the audit’s recommendations, he said.

“We’ll be evaluating, in the coming weeks, how to implement any of the recommendations,” Ernster said.

Axtell said the department’s K-9 unit is “among the best in the country,” but would seek to grow from the audit.

“We can and will do more to improve,” Axtell said, “and this audit provides a blueprint to follow as we move forward.”

The audit cost $70,000, with Finney receiving $50,000 and $20,000 going to contractor Don Slavik, who assisted with the study.

Finney reviewed all 12 “accidental” bites that occurred from 2012 to 2018, and “selected cases” of other bites from the same time period. The department logged a total of 142 K-9 apprehensions in that time. It’s unclear how many nonaccidental bites were reviewed for the audit.

The audit also included several meetings with community members, a comparison of St. Paul’s policies with similarly sized departments and interviews with police leadership and current and former K-9 handlers, among other efforts.

Bennett was critical of the audit’s use of the phrase “accidental” to differentiate the K-9 apprehensions, noting that police use the same K-9 handling techniques whether a suspect or a bystander is bitten.

“The Desiree Collins bite wasn’t accidental,” Bennett said. “The truth of the matter is [the dogs] cannot distinguish between one human scent and another. If they pick up on a human scent, they’re going to hit on the first human whether it’s the suspect or not.”

A Star Tribune review of 133 St. Paul K-9 apprehensions between January 2012 and mid-December 2017 found that dogs were overwhelmingly used on unarmed, nonviolent offenders who were fleeing or hiding from police.

Dogs were regularly allowed to apprehended people with no additional commands from handlers, and bystanders were attacked while officers were following common practices.

In about half of all apprehensions, handlers reported that the first time they saw a person was after their K-9 had made an apprehension, often pulling the person out from behind a building or from under bushes and other hiding places. Handlers in 22 cases, or 16 percent, specifically noted that they gave their K-9 a verbal command to apprehend a suspect.

Among the audit’s several recommendations are:

• Creating policies that “clearly distinguish the functions of locating, tracking and apprehending.”

• Creating a checklist for handlers to use in determining “objectively reasonable force” when deploying their K-9s.

• Adding another sergeant to the K-9 unit so that someone is supervising during all three police shifts.

• Establish a training manual that is periodically reviewed and updated.

• A supervisor should score and record handlers’ and K-9s’ training performances. The audit found that handlers trained themselves 66 percent of the time and often scored and reported their own performances.

• Invest in a record keeping system to track training, performance, deployments and apprehensions.

• Standardize and fund all equipment used to train and deploy K-9s. The audit found that handlers bought their own equipment, sometimes with their own funds, leading to “equipment inconsistencies.” Suttree broke free of its collar when it attacked Slaughter.

• Not limiting leash length in deploying K-9s.

• Standardize when and how handlers give verbal warnings to the public when their K-9s are deployed. “Despite the clear requirement in policy, the audit found that there were inconsistencies in the frequency and in the actual announcement of warnings during deployments,” the report said. “These inconsistencies were also noted in recent cases involving accidental canine bites and were potential causal factors.”

“It’s good information to have,” said Dianne Binns, president of the St. Paul NAACP, which was consulted for the audit. “My God, it seems like this is the wild, wild West show — anybody does whatever they want with their dogs. No, no, no; it should have never been like that.”

Twitter: @ChaoStrib