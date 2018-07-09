Restrictions have been placed on St. Paul police's K-9 unit after an innocent bystander was attacked by a loose dog last week.

Mayor Melvin Carter and police Chief Todd Axtell issued a joint statement Monday afternoon after news broke that a man was attacked on the city's East Side.

"Last week's incident involving a Saint Paul police canine is very disturbing, especially viewed in the context of other events that have occurred over the past two years," Carter said. "I am working with Chief Axtell to implement a set of temporary restrictions on deployment of police dogs, effective immediately, until a full audit can be completed."

Glenn L. Slaughter, 33, was leaving for work on July 6 when he was bitten on St. Paul's East Side after the dog's collar "snapped," said Anne Shomshor, who is engaged to Slaughter's brother.

"Any one person could have been walking out of their house at any given time, and if [police] don't have control of the situations or of their dogs, it's truly worrisome," she said.

St. Paul police confirmed the bite and said that the K-9 ignored multiple orders from its handler during the attack. The department also announced that it would hire an "outside expert" to audit its K-9 unit, and that "significant changes" were coming.

"The chief feels bad about it … and is taking this incredibly seriously," said police spokesman Steve Linders. "[The audit] all comes down to making sure we're doing everything possible with our K-9s to deploy them in the best interest of the people we serve, the city, our officers and public safety."

Exact details of what the audit would look at were not immediately available, but Linders said the department hoped it would being within the month. No contract for the audit has been finalized.

A Star Tribune review of six years' worth of St. Paul police dog bite reports showed that officers lost control of their K-9s at times, and that some innocent bystanders were attacked while handlers were following common practices.

Slaughter was bitten outside the home Shomshor shares with her 4-year-old son and the Slaughter brothers and their mother in the 900 block of 4th Street E.

Police were looking for an armed suspect at the time. Linders said that Slaughter was not considered a suspect, but Shomshor, who is white, said she felt that the Slaughter brothers were treated differently because both are black.

Linders said that officer Mark Ross' dog, Suttree, got loose shortly before 2 a.m. Friday after the dog's "prong collar," which was attached to a leash, fell off while the duo were approaching the scene.

Ross tried to recall Suttree, but the dog had already reached Slaughter, Linders said. Ross then gave the dog a verbal order to release its bite, which dogs must obey to be certified by the country's largest organization for police dog handlers, but Suttree ignored the command, Linders said.

Ross grabbed ahold of another collar Suttree was wearing and activated an electric shock to remove the dog from Slaughter, Linders said.

Ross filed an "animal bite" police report that said he responded to the area about 1:41 a.m. for a "weapons call." The initial call was to an address a few houses away from Shomshor's home.

The two-sentence report did not mention that Suttree bit Slaughter, but noted that there was a "medical assist." The report contained no information about the bite, including the circumstances around the incident or the injuries Slaughter sustained.

According to Shomshor: Slaughter was leaving for his overnight job at Ikea when he encountered police outside looking for the suspect.

Officers ordered Slaughter to put his hands up, and then ordered him to the ground. Slaughter obeyed, Shomshor said, but then Suttree got loose and attacked.

"The story we were given by the officer [Ross] is that … they were just pulling up to the call and he was still getting the K-9 out of the car and the collar supposedly snapped and the K-9 is trained to do one thing, and that's bite." she said. " ... So, the dog went after Glenn and bit him twice."

Shomshor said Slaughter suffered puncture wounds to his right arm and a deep, 4-inch long gash on his right abdomen.

"You can count almost every tooth," she said of the marks.

Slaughter was treated at Regions Hospital for his injuries and released, but has not returned to work because the injuries make it difficult for him to lift heavy objects, Shomshor said. He also lost sensation in and use of his thumb, which is slowly returning.

"He couldn't even hold a pop can," Shomshor said.

Shomshor and Linders both said that Ross apologized at the scene for the bite.

"[Slaughter] was asked to lie on the ground for his own safety while officers searched for the person who was believed to be armed," Linders said.

Shomshor said the family is looking at possibly taking civil action against the city. Slaughter could not be immediately reached for comment.

"It could've been anybody and it could've been someone with a gun," Shomshor said, "but I just feel that you have to know that you have the right person in question before you just the let the dog go."

