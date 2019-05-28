Investigators are now calling the man seen in surveillance video before the May 16 fire at the Bde Maka Ska pavilion a suspect in the continuing criminal investigation, Minneapolis police said Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in the case, police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn said. Horn did not release the man’s name.

Last Tuesday, Minneapolis police released still images from surveillance footage showing a man and a woman around the pavilion minutes before the fire. The woman in the video came forward to speak with investigators the following day and is not considered a suspect, Horn said.

Tuesday’s announcement came as crews demolished the remains of the pavilion, which had been on the lakefront since 1930. Construction machinery tore down the front wall and scooped rubble and roof sections into large dumpsters.

Bobbie Keller, who has lived in the neighborhood since the 1970s, stood behind the yellow tape to take pictures of demolition with her phone.

“It’s a landmark in the neighborhood and you think it’s always going to be here,” Keller, 75, said. “It’s really sad to see it go down.”

