An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday against a Minneapolis man in the killing of another man on the city’s South Side a week ago, even as police said the case is still under investigation and more charges may be added.

Prosecutors say Yassin Yusuf, 28, shot Salad Sahal to death Sept. 25 as the victim sat in a car parked outside of an apartment building near the corner of 21st Street and Bloomington Avenue S.

Yusuf, who remains on the run, faces second-degree murder and weapons charges. He was charged Wednesday by warrant, which mentions no motive for the attack.

His criminal history shows a 2008 conviction for terroristic threats, but no other serious charges.

Homicide detectives identified Yusuf after reviewing surveillance footage, which showed the suspect walking up to Sahal’s car, pulling out a gun and firing 11 times inside from close range.

“At one point the Defendant is so close to the victim the Defendant’s arm is in the interior of the vehicle as he is firing into it,” the warrant read.

No murder weapon had been recovered, as of Wednesday, authorities said.

The slaying was singled out by several speakers at a council subcommittee meeting last week as a sign of growing gun violence in the East African community.

The number of gunshot victims in the surrounding police precinct has jumped nearly 50 percent, from 31 this time last year to 46.

A bystander video of the shooting’s aftermath, which circulated online last week, showed an officer cutting off the victim’s T-shirt and performing CPR. Sahal, 32, died at a nearby hospital.

As in several other recent killings, detectives quickly arrested a suspect. But online jail records show that the 29-year-old man, who was thought to have been the driver of a car that was seen speeding away from the scene, was released from custody three days later.

Police Department spokesman John Elder wouldn’t comment on why the man was released, but said that more charges may be brought.

“That investigation, despite charging at this point, still remains open,” he said on Monday.