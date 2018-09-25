A man died after he was shot several times in a vehicle in a residential neighborhood of south Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Wilson, who lives in an apartment that overlooks the crime scene, said it sounded like the suspect "unloaded a full clip."

"It didn't sound like firecracker. It sounded like a relatively high caliber gun," said Wilson, 56, who has lived there for 11 years.

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. near 21st Street and Bloomington Avenue S.

According to police, a man was seen walking up to the vehicle and opening fire before jumping into a waiting car that sped away.

Wilson said he yelled "Hey I see you," at the gunman, prompting the suspect to take off. He described the shooter as 5-11, medium build, wearing a cinched-up black hoodie with gray sleeves.

No arrests have been announced. Check back at StarTribune.com for developments on this breaking story.