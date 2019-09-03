DULUTH — A state appeals court shot down a discrimination lawsuit from three former coaches at the University of Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday, though it does not affect the $4.2 million a federal court previously awarded to former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller.

Miller, former softball coach Jen Banford and former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles launched a state lawsuit against the university in March 2018 for alleged gender and sexual orientation discrimination.

Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Renee L. Worke agreed with a lower state court ruling that the case cannot move forward based on time limits.

The saga stretches back to December 2014, when Miller and Banford were told their contracts would not be renewed. Wiles said she was forced to resign in June 2015 “due to a hostile work environment,” according to court documents. They filed a lawsuit in federal court in September 2015.

The university is appealing the $3.7 million in damages awarded to Miller in 2018 and an additional $460,000 a judge granted for pay and future benefits in 2019.