A federal appeals court on Monday recommended the dismissal of a longstanding lawsuit against the Metropolitan Council challenging the Southwest light-rail line.

In 2014, the Lakes and Parks Alliance (LPA) filed suit against the regional planning body and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) charging the $2 billion project violated federal and state environmental laws. The FTA, which is expected to pay $929 million toward building the line, was later dropped from the lawsuit.

Construction of the 14.5-mile line, slated to link downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, has already begun, with passenger service expected to begin in 2023. St. Louis Park, Minnetonka and Hopkins are part of Southwest's route, as well.

The LPA argued that the council improperly committed to a route for the line — specifically through the Chain of Lakes area in Minneapolis — before environmental reviews were complete.

A district judge ruled against the group, saying agreements with cities along the route amounted to "promises that can be broken." The group later appealed the decision.

In an opinion released Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit found the district court that originally heard the case lacked jurisdiction to hear the LPA's claim, so the appeals court reversed the claim and remanded it back to the lower court with instructions to dismiss the action.

The court also wrote: "Because we hold that the LPA does not have a viable cause of action, we need not address the claim on the merits."

Comment from the Met Council and the Lakes and Parks Alliance was not immediately available.

Check back with Startribune.com for more on this developing story.