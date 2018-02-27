A federal judge on Tuesday has ruled in favor of the Metropolitan Council in a long-standing lawsuit filed by Minneapolis residents seeking to block the $1.9 billion Southwest light-rail project.

The Lakes and Parks Alliance (LPA), a local nonprofit group, filed suit in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis against the regional planning body in September 2014. The suit claimed the council violated federal law when it chose the current LRT route above all others before an environmental study was completed. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) was initially named in the suit, but was later dropped.

The 14.5-mile line is slated run between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, beginning service in 2023. Its 1.5-mile jog through the Kenilworth corridor, a popular area for bicyclists and pedestrians in Minneapolis’ Chain of Lakes area, spurred neighbors to file suit.

In a 17-page opinion, Judge John Tunheim found the council “did not irreversibly commit itself to a single alternative” route. “Federal law governs procedures, not results,” he wrote.

Representatives from the council and the Lakes and Parks Alliance were not immediately available for comment.