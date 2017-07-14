Gallery: Dark storm clouds and wind came through Vasa, Minn., at Vasa Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Gallery: The sky briefly parts as a severe thunderstorm rolls east towards downtown Minneapolis, seen from the south side of Lake Harriet Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: A severe thunderstorm rolls east towards downtown Minneapolis, lower right, seen from the south side of Lake Harriet Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: Part of a tree came down in front of a house was partially blocking 16th Ave. S. in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

Gallery: The storm Sunday morning blew a tree down next to a foot bridge that goes over an inlet at Lake Nokomis.

Gallery: Ann and Mike Williams walked under a tree that fell over the path around Lake Nokomis Sunday afternoon.

Gallery: Martin Conroy waited for some help from others as he attempted to right his overturned sailboat on Lake Nokomis Sunday afternoon. When he drove past the lake after the storm Sunday morning, "I saw that I was the only one flipped, so I went home and changed for my unplanned afternoon adventure."

Gallery: Walkers passed under a tree that fell over the path around Lake Nokomis Sunday afternoon.

Gallery: Martin Conroy waited for help from some others to right his overturned sailboat on Lake Nokomis Sunday afternoon. When he drove past the lake after the storm Sunday morning, "I saw that I was the only one flipped, so I went home and changed for my unplanned afternoon adventure."

Gallery: Martin Conroy and his son, James, 12, waited for some help from others as they attempted to right his overturned sailboat on Lake Nokomis Sunday afternoon. When he drove past the lake after the storm Sunday morning, "I saw that I was the only one flipped, so I went home and changed for my unplanned afternoon adventure."

Gallery: Martin Conroy sat on the keel of his boat while Isaac Fuglestad got ready to try to free the mast from the lake bottom as they attempted to right his overturned sailboat on Lake Nokomis Sunday afternoon. When he drove past the lake after the storm Sunday morning, "I saw that I was the only one flipped, so I went home and changed for my unplanned afternoon adventure."

Gallery: Martin Conroy got a rope squared away as he waited for some help from others as they attempted to right his overturned sailboat on Lake Nokomis Sunday afternoon. When he drove past the lake after the storm Sunday morning, "I saw that I was the only one flipped, so I went home and changed for my unplanned afternoon adventure."

Anoka County is seeking state assistance for damage dealt by a powerful June hailstorm that pummeled the north metro and left at least one city clearing away heaps of ice with a snowplow.

The County Board approved a resolution Tuesday declaring a state of emergency, a step required to apply for state aid to repair damage done to public property and infrastructure.

Early estimates from the June 11 storm place uninsured damage about $650,000, with much of the cost incurred at the state-owned National Sports Center campus in Blaine, according to Terry Stoltzman, the county’s emergency management director.

Each county has a different threshold to qualify for the state’s emergency assistance funds. Anoka County’s threshold is just over $595,000.

“We’re looking at uninsured loss,” Stoltzman said the July 11 meeting. “This is only for government property.”

The aid does not apply to damage to private property or individual homes, he said.

The storm Sunday morning blew a tree down next to a foot bridge that goes over an inlet at Lake Nokomis.

After officials complete a preliminary damage assessment, the governor decides whether to declare a state disaster, which makes aid available to reimburse counties for much of the cleanup and repair costs.

If a county gets the green light for assistance, all of the government jurisdictions in its boundaries may apply for aid, from cities to school districts. The money can help pay for debris removal, damage to parks, buildings, equipment and utilities, among other costs.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed legislation to create the state’s Disaster Assistance Contingency Account in 2014. It’s meant to help local communities after a natural disaster, even when federal aid is not available. Since 2014, he has declared 15 state disasters, with more than $20 million in eligible damages reimbursed to local governments in that time, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Anoka County officials say they’re still cleaning up after last month’s storm, which left behind so much ice in parts of Coon Rapids that staff pulled out a snowplow to clear intersections, where it had collected in piles up to two feet high.

“We started plowing it up like snow,” said Greg Cronin, the city’s streets department supervisor. “I’ve never seen it in my 42 years here.”

In Coon Rapids, damage estimates to city property or infrastructure have totaled about $133,000.

Nearby in Blaine, the storm inflicted damage to all of the buildings at the National Sports Center, especially the roof.

While officials are still collecting repair estimates, damage could top $1 million, according to Neil Ladd, the center’s Associate Executive Director,

“These were hard as a rock. These weren’t the fluffy stuff like Coon Rapids got,” said Mayor Tom Ryan. “There was still ice on the ground that night.”

Ryan said some homes suffered as much as $90,000 in damage. “I don’t think you could possibly fix this in a year.”