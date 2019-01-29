Plunging temperatures tonight and Wednesday have resulted in all of tonight's high school sporting events in the Twin Cities metro area being postponed or canceled.

Tuesday's are typically one of the busiest nights for prep sports in Minnesota, with about 175 games scheduled among boys' and girls' basketball and boys' and girls' hockey.

The biggest game on the schedule was a highly anticipated boys' high school match-up between Hopkins and DeLaSalle, which are the No, 1-ranked teams in Classes 4A and 3A. A make-up date hasn't been set, according to the activities calendars for the schools..

Schools generally have a policy that all activities, including practices, are called off when bad weather closes them,.

Another marquee boys' basketball game involved Minnehaha Academy, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, which was scheduled to play at No. 6 Breck School. That game would have matched two of the state's top players: Minnehaha junior point guard Jalen Suggs, who is a top college prospect in the Class of 2020, and Breck senior center David Roddy, who will play next season at Colorado State.

In hockey, a high-profile Class 2A boys' game between No. 4 Blaine and No. 6 White Bear Lake was called out, as well. A girls' game between Mound-Westonka and Delano/Rockford, two favorites in Class 1A's Section 2, has been moved to Saturday.

Conference games are the ones most likely to be rescheduled, although this is the final week of girls' hockey before the section playoffs begin. With most schools closed until Thursday, playing on Wednesday, typically a lightly scheduled night for prep sports, is not an option.

Team and daily schedules, which will be updated to include make-up dates, are on our high school hubs.