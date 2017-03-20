A University of Minnesota law professor who spent three weeks in jail on sexual assault charges before they were dismissed is suing his accuser for defamation.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office dropped charges against Francesco Parisi, 54, on March 9 after there was no evidence to support the allegations against him.

Parisi also teaches law in Italy and is a speaker, author and editor, and since 2004 has served as a nominator for the Nobel Prize in economics, according to the lawsuit. Parisi said he has lost income and his reputation “has been irreparably damaged by the false and slanderous statements” made by his accuser, who the Star Tribune is not naming. He asked for damages of at least $50,000.

Neither the accuser or her attorney could be immediately reached for comment. Court records show the two had an extensive court battle over real estate before the charges were leveled.

According to court and police records, the 55-year-old woman said she had known Parisi since 2014, when the two had an intimate relationship. The two agreed to buy a condo in December 2014.

But in January 2015 the relationship soured. By March, Parisi filed a lawsuit to cancel the purchase agreement. She filed an order for protection against him that same day, accusing him of preventing her from leaving his apartment and yelling and screaming at her in January.

Early the next month she countersued him over the purchase cancellation attempt, but made no mention of the alleged assault. In April 2015, the restraining order was dismissed following a settlement.

She filed two more complaints against him over the property, and for the first time in a January 2016 filing accused him of beating her — but she made no mention of the rape.

In June 2016, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Parisi in the property dispute. Two weeks later, she reported to police that Parisi sexually assaulted her in January 2015, according to records. According to the Hennepin County attorney’s office, that report was never forwarded for potential charges.

In August 2016, she filed for another order for protection against him, saying that Parisi sexually assaulted and stalked her. That order was dismissed in October following another settlement. Court records show the woman had previously filed orders for protection against other people in unrelated cases.