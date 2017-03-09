All charges against a University of Minnesota professor accused or raping and stalking an ex-girlfriend will be dropped today, according to his attorney.

Francesco Parisi, 54, had been in the Hennepin County jail for the last three weeks after Hennepin County prosecutors charged him with first degree criminal sexual conduct and stalking.

His attorney, Mike Colich, said that he requested the county attorney to make a statement that the allegations are untrue, and there was no evidence to substantiate them.

According to the criminal charges, the alleged victim accused Parisi of violently raping her in January 2014 after she was coming out of a seizure.

Parisi had been held on a $350,000 bail, but that was reduced on Tuesday to $3,000 following a bail hearing. He was released that night and is now traveling to Italy to attend his mother’s funeral.

Hennepin County Attorney Spokesman Chuck Laszewski declined to comment, but said his office would release a statement later today.

Parisi has taught law at the U and economics at the University of Bologna in Italy since 2006, according to the résumé posted on the law school’s website. He has three law degrees and two economics degrees, it says. His U biography says he has written 10 books and roughly 200 papers in law and economics, and is editor-in-chief of the Review of Law and Economics.

Parisi and the alleged victim already had an extensive legal history before he was charged. They dated in 2014, and in December of that year agreed to buy a condo together.

But in January 2015 the relationship soured. By March, Parisi filed a lawsuit to cancel the purchase agreement. She filed an order for protection against him that same day, accusing him of preventing her from leaving his apartment and yelling and screaming at her in January.

Early the next month she counter sued him over the purchase cancellation attempt, but made no mention of the alleged assault. In April 2015, the restraining order was dismissed following a settlement.

She filed two more complaints against him over the property, and for the first time in a January 2016 filing accused him of beating her — but she made no mention of the rape.

In June 2016, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Parisi in the property dispute. Two weeks later, she reported to police that Parisi sexually assaulted her in January 2015, according to records, the first time there is any record of her reporting the rape.

According to the Hennepin County attorney’s office, that report was never forwarded for potential charges.

In August 2016, she filed for another order for protection against him, saying that Parisi sexually assaulted and stalked her. That order was dismissed in October following another settlement. Court records show the woman had previously filed orders for protection against other people in unrelated cases.

Parisi’s civil attorney, John Braun, said the woman has presented no evidence she was assaulted in her lawsuit regarding the property, adding that she had been living above Parisi since 2015.