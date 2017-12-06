Let’s just say he’s not a fan of mice.

Max, the orange tabby who rose to fame for sneaking into the Macalester College library, worked his way into his latest campus building: the president’s office. (The cat, if you’ll remember, was previously banned from entering the library — his saga now officially viral.)

Macalester President Brian Rosenberg had a sit-down with Max on Tuesday, the same day the feline appeared in the Star Tribune newspaper. The face-to-face was documented in a video the college posted to Facebook.

“Max the cat is in the newspaper,” Rosenberg lamented to himself. “I’m in the newspaper, nobody ever says anything to me.”

Rosenberg tells Max, who is circling his feet, that they need to talk. The tabby, in his new harness, then joins him on the sofa.

“I know we’ve had a little problem with this library thing,” Rosenberg says.

In what could be taken as a peace offering, Rosenberg suggests they read together.

Max, of course, picked out Dr. Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat.”

But Rosenberg has another idea. “The whole point of reading, Max, is to understand perspectives that are a little different from your own.”

He opens up the first pages of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” At which point, an unimpressed Max turns and exits the office. Meeting over.