Another Minnesotan male is in trouble, but it’s not for what you think.

Max, an orange tabby cat in St. Paul, has caused an internet uproar because of his propensity for books.

Apparently, he’s been sneaking into the library at Macalester College, and now he’s facing the repercussions. The library banned him with a Wanted-like poster on the door.

The evidence: About a month ago, Max was caught on security camera scampering among the stacks and looking guilty as ever.

A library worker posted on Twitter that Max lurks outside the library and “tries to run in as soon as someone opens the door.”

And the internet can’t get enough of it.

Max’s story blew up on the Macalester campus, as well as on Twitter and Reddit, where people have been posting artwork inspired by this children’s book just waiting to be written. (Even the Washington Post has a story.)

A Macalester art student drew up this comic.

Someone made Max his very own library card.

A rogue artist at the library tagged a dry erase board with #FreeMax.

Even the Star Tribune’s own D.C. reporter, Jennifer Brooks, lent her felt ornament-making talents to the story.

But the most intense tribute was this rhyming story by Twitter user @relsqui.

Apparently, Max can read in a number of languages. He was previously caught in the tutoring office of the Department of Spanish & Portuguese, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. “We taught Max how to say ‘gato,’” the post says.

His human, Connie Lipton, “grounded” him for his wayward behavior, according to her Instagram account (@cool_cat_max_and_gracie/), which has been chronicling Max’s outlaw behavior.