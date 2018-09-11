Minneapolis developer Ackerberg plans to renovate the Williams Pub building the company purchased near its MoZaic offices in Uptown.

Ackerberg will rename the building “The Carling” after the Carling Hotel that once stood on the site and update the lobby and facade of the three-story structure to appeal to office users. The Williams Pub & Peanut Bar will remain as a long-term tenant.

“We are excited to play a role in a building with such amazing history, as well as working with an Uptown anchor like Williams Pub,” said Ackerberg Chief Executive Stuart Ackerberg in a statement. “The type of office space we can create in The Carling is very different than what we are creating in other areas of Uptown, and we are proud to be able to dedicate resources toward making sure everyone that wants to work in the neighborhood has a space that meets their needs.”

Ackerberg in July purchased the building — which sits on Hennepin Avenue between the Mansion lounge and event center and Cowboy Slim’s restaurant — for a little more than $3 million, according to an electronic certificate of real estate value.

The new Carling sits next to Ackerberg’s MoZaic West office building and the MoZaic East office complex it is close to completing. Leasing for The Carling will be handled by Mary Burnton and Teresa Lingg of Newmark Knight Frank.

Earlier this month, Ackerberg purchased the Commission House in downtown St. Paul. It plans to codevelop the building with Northland Real Estate Group and convert the upstairs space into apartments.