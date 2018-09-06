A building in downtown St. Paul that has been home to a long-standing carpet and flooring store is slated to become an apartment building and pet supply shop.

The Commission House, which is the site of Seestedt's Carpet and Linoleum, on the corner of 6th and Wall streets in Lowertown, sold last week for more than $1.7 million to Minneapolis-based the Ackerberg Group, according to an electronic certificate of real estate value.

Ackerberg is developing the project with Northland Real Estate Group, a Twin Cities real estate company led by principal Brian Farrell.

The three-story, 29,000-square-foot building close to CHS Field will be renovated to include 26 apartments on the upper floors and a Chuck & Don's Pet Food & Supplies store and WellHaven Pet Health veterinarian office on the ground level, according to a Thursday news release.

"What we are trying to create is a pedestrian friendly environment that is walkable to all of these amenities," Farrell said in an interview. The building is close to highway ramps, CHS Field (where Chuck & Don's sponsors the dog park), Mears Park and numerous restaurants and bars, he said.

A staffer who answered the phone at Seestedt's on Thursday said the company intends to stay in St. Paul, but she didn't have information about a possible new location. The family-owned business has been serving the Twin Cities for more than 90 years.

Construction is expected to begin in November and last six to nine months, Farrell said.

"We are thrilled to be working with Northland Real Estate Group on this opportunity," said Ackerberg chief executive Stuart Ackerberg, in a statement. "We believe diversity makes a community successful, so we are proud to help bring a residential product with a different price point to this market, in addition to strong anchor retailers that will further enhance the livability of Lowertown."

Ackerberg is also involved in another prominent project in downtown St. Paul. Ackerberg is working with the city to redevelop the former public safety annex near Pedro Park at Robert and 10th streets.