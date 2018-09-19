Clang, clang, clang goes "The Trolley Song," one of the numbers in Marjie Shrimpton's "What Would Judy Do?" at Bryant-Lake Bowl. /Provided

She’s a native of Grand Rapids, Minn. She can act, sing and dance. And, when she performs, there’s an excellent chance the audience will get to hear “Over the Rainbow.”

Yes, all those things describe the late, great Judy Garland, whose ruby slippers were recently recovered after being stolen, in 2015, from the Grand Rapids museum that salutes its home town heroine. But those things also describe the less-known Marjie Shrimpton, who is bringing her Garland-inspired cabaret act, “What Would Judy Do?,” to Bryant-Lake Bowl.

The show combines songs and stories from the life of the legendary Minnesotan with contemporary songs and stories that connect Garland’s story to Shrimpton. Accompanied by pianist Ted Godbout, New York-based Shrimpton is bringing the show to Grand Rapids Sept. 29 and to Minneapolis at 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Tickets, which are $12-$15, are available at bryantlakebowl.com.