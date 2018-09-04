Peeling back a small black velvet curtain Tuesday afternoon, Minnesota’s top FBI supervisor finally unveiled the long-lost pair of ruby red slippers purloined from Grand Rapids’ Judy Garland Museum more than 13 years ago.

Special Agent in Charge Jill Sanborn couldn’t resist her own Oz-inspired pun — “And now, under the rainbow …” — before the big reveal. But she also had a plot twist in store for what has become an enduring saga: the culprit who swiped them is still out there.

One of four pairs worn by the actress in the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz,” the stolen slippers were uncovered during a July sting operation in Minneapolis, authorities said Tuesday, about a year after Grand Rapids Police fielded what they called a “credible” tip from a source they declined to identify during a news conference at the FBI’s Minneapolis office.

The FBI said it has identified suspects and executed multiple search warrants in Minnesota and Florida while working the case, but still urged for the public’s help in finding “all parties associated with the initial theft and the more recent scheme to defraud and extort” the insurance company that now owns the slippers.

The slippers, thought to be valued in the millions of dollars — were stolen overnight while on loan to the Judy Garland Museum on Aug. 28, 2005. Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson said the case led investigators to a diner in Missouri and abandoned ore pits before the recent breakthrough in the case.

Word of the recovery traveled fast early Tuesday morning, beginning with a joyous Facebook post from the museum breaking the news to its followers: “It’s true! The RUBY SLIPPERS have been found! … We can barely believe this news!!!!”

Judy Garland's stolen ruby slippers were recovered in a sting operation earlier this summer after disappearing 13 years ago from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids.

Lilah Crowe, director of the Itasca County Historical Society, described a feeling of relief in a community that had come to advertise the site of the 2005 theft rather than the presence of a pair of slippers once on display in Garland’s hometown.

“It has always been that feeling of incompleteness with everyone,” Crowe said.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History — which has another pair of the film’s slippers — examined and authenticated the pair recovered in Minneapolis in July, the FBI said. Conservators found the Minnesota pair’s construction, materials and wear to be consistent with the pair in the museum’s collection.

North Dakota’s U.S. Attorney Chris Myers has been assigned the case, though officials declined to elaborate on why his office would be responsible for any charges filed in what is being described as an “extortion plot” against the slippers’ owners, the Markel Corporation.

“When the slippers were snatched in the early morning burglary, the thieves not only took the slippers, they took a piece of history that will be forever connected to Grand Rapids and one of our city’s most famous children,” Johnson said in a statement Tuesday.