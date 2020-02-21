– Essentia Health is moving into the former Sears at Miller Hill Mall, making it the biggest tenant at the regional shopping center.

The Duluth-based health system didn’t say which services would be moving or when, just that “several options are being considered for developing this property.”

“We’re still working on plans for the Sears space,” spokesman Louie St. George III said in a statement Thursday. “Meanwhile, we are planning to move additional services into the open space on the second floor of the former Younkers store, including therapy services, occupational medicine and select retail services.”

Essentia bought the 145,000-square-foot former Younkers space last year for $3.2 million, according to county records. It is currently home to the Center for Personal Fitness and Therapy and Performance Center.

Many hospital, clinic and support services employees also use the mall as a park-and-ride due to limited downtown parking.

A sales price for the Sears property was not immediately available. Essentia’s board will need to approve any plans over the next several months.

The downtown Duluth campus is getting its own $800 million upgrade over the next several years as part of Essentia’s Vision Northland project.

Among anchor department stores at Miller Hill Mall, just J.C. Penney remains.