Fifty is fabulous!

We at the Taste section wholeheartedly agree, as the print edition of all-things-food celebrates its half-century mark in October.

We have a whole month of public activities planned (free cake at #StribHQ and low-cost weekly movies throughout the month), details of which will be announced next week.

But first the really big news (think Ed Sullivan, if you are of a certain age). We are pleased (thrilled, thrilled, thrilled!) to announce that Minnesota’s six James Beard award-winning chefs will be cooking together for the first time for the Taste 50 Birthday Feast.

Those in white jackets that night, representing the best of the best locally, will be Tim McKee (Octo Fishbar and Market House Collaborative), Isaac Becker (112 Eatery, Bar La Grassa, Burch Steak), Alex Roberts (Restaurant Alma, Brasa, Cafe Alma), Paul Berglund (formerly of the Bachelor Farmer), Gavin Kaysen (Spoon and Stable, Bellecour, Demi) and Ann Kim (Young Joni, Hello Pizza, Pizzeria Lola).

They will be joined by executive chef Blake Meier of Fika at the American Swedish Institute, who is the mastermind of other commemorative meals, including the dinners for the current Vikings exhibit.

Save the date for the Taste 50 Birthday Feast — Oct. 28 — and your appetite for a one-of-a-kind celebration hosted by the American Swedish Institute (2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., asimn.org).

The seven-course meal, with beverage pairings, begins with a reception at 6 p.m. and dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. Ticket sales open Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., for $295 (tax and gratuity included), and are available at asimn.org/taste50. For more information, see asimn.org/taste50 or contact info@asimn.org, or startribune.com/taste.

Stay tuned for next week’s announcement of other October events. □