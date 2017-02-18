Up to 2,000 people were marching from Powderhorn Park to Lake Street in Minneapolis and back again Saturday afternoon to show support for immigrants and refugees in the face of President Donald Trump's views and proposals.

The march, organized by the Anti-War Committee and the No More Deportations campaign, featured speeches, chants and signs in both English and Spanish. A number of causes were represented, but the most prominent was support of refugees and immigrants.

Minneapolis police accompanied the marchers, who stretched along at least two blocks, diverting traffic as they moved onto Lake Street, where they planned to walk past several businesses run by immigrants. The peaceful crowd included many families and children, who were asked to march in front. At one point the crowd paused at an intersection to let an ambulance go by.

Last Saturday, more than 2,000 people marched from downtown Minneapolis to the University of Minnesota in another show of support for immigrants and refugees. Similar demonstrations have taken place across the country since Trump's inauguration.