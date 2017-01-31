A large crowd filled the plaza and 4th Street in front of the Federal Courts building in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s recent executive order placing limits on immigration.

At least 1,000 people showed up at the 4:30 p.m. start of the planned rally, and that number had at least doubled an hour later, Minneapolis police said. The group later began marching, heading west on Washington Avenue and turning south on Hennepin Avenue.

Police shut down traffic on 4th Street to accommodate demonstrators who carried signs and chanted. Calls for Trump’s impeachment alternated with chants supportive of refugees who have moved to Minnesota from countries around the world.

“Trump is trying to punish cities,” said Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, who added. “Not on my watch.”

Amid call of “We Must Resist,” a huge cheer went up for Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, who said they will file lawsuits until they can’t anymore. Hussein called the refugee travel ban a ban on Muslims, an assertion that the Trump administration has denied.

The travel ban temporarily halts the entry into the United States of refugees from seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

On Facebook, rally organizers promised that the Tuesday rally would become a march. Updates to come.

“I am not a foreigner in my own home,” Susana de León, an immigrant rights attorney, told the crowd.

Twitter: @ByLizSawyer