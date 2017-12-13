A 60-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a 35-year-old man with a single plunge of a knife into the chest during a domestic dispute in a Minneapolis apartment.

James W. McDaniel, who lived in the apartment where the killing occurred, admitted Tuesday to the January stabbing of Cassidine F. Hazley, of Fridley.

McDaniel remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Officers found Hazley at the residence in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue S. on a couch and bleeding from a single stab wound to the upper chest. He was being tended to by his girlfriend but soon declared dead at the scene.

Hazley’s mother, who according to the second-degree murder complaint described herself as “married” to McDaniel, told authorities that several people were drinking in the apartment, when her son started banging on a door to a bedroom where McDaniel was talking with Hazley’s sister.

McDaniel opened the door and stabbed Hazley, the mother continued.

Cassidine F. Hazley

Under police questioning, McDaniel acknowledged telling Hazley to “back the [expletive] up” and lunged at him with the knife.