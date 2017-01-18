A 59-year-old man was charged Wednesday with killing a 35-year-old man with a single plunge of a knife to the chest during a domestic dispute in a Minneapolis apartment.

James W. McDaniel, who lives in the apartment where the killing occurred, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder. McDaniel remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday.

The stabbing occurred late Saturday at the apartment in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue S. The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers called to the apartment and located the bleeding victim on a couch from a single stab wound to the upper chest. He was being tended to by his girlfriend.

The victim’s mother, who according to the complaint described herself as “married” to McDaniel, said several people were in the apartment and drinking, when her son started banging on a door to a bedroom where McDaniel was talking with the victim’s sister.

McDaniel opened the door and stabbed the victim, the mother continued.

Under police questioning, McDaniel acknowledged told the victim to “back the [expletive] up” and lunged at him with the knife.