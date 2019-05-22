A 23-year-old onetime caregiver charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a St. Cloud senior facility resident has been sentenced to nearly six months in jail.

Jesus Manzanilla Alvarado, of Big Lake, pleaded guilty in Sherburne County District Court to sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult, a gross misdemeanor.

Manzanilla Alvarado was sentenced by Judge Walter Kaminsky to a year in jail but with 185 days stayed and another 77 days in jail given as credit since his arrest. A charge of patient mistreatment, also a gross misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Manzanilla Alvarado’s criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for drug possession and one for disorderly conduct.

The native of Mexico entered the United States as a child and was allowed to remain in the country under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

His DACA status has since been terminated, and a federal immigration judge in April ordered him to be deported once his jail time is complete.

Staff at St. Benedict’s Senior Community told police in early March that Manzanilla Alvarado was spending a substantial amount of time with the patient and admitted to police that he digitally penetrated her.

He said he had been sexually touching the woman for the past two weeks, and the contact “escalated during the second week,” according to the criminal complaint.

The patient, who suffers from depression and anxiety, confirmed that Manzanilla Alvarado had been sexually touching her in her room.

St. Benedict’s is operated by CentraCare Health, which also owns St. Cloud Hospital and other health facilities in the region.