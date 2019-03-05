A St. Cloud senior facility patient was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a caregiver, according to charges.

Jesus Manzanilla Alvarado, 23, of Big Lake, Minn., was charged Monday in Sherburne County District Court with sexual abuse by a caregiver and mistreatment of a resident or patient in connection with numerous assaults over several weeks of a 68-year-old woman living at St. Benedict’s Center.

Manzanilla Alvarado is no longer working at the center, said Susan Kratzke, the facility’s administrator. Kratzke declined to field any further questions.

According to the criminal complaint:

St. Benedict’s staff told police on Friday that Manzanilla Alvarado was spending a substantial amount of time with the patient and admitted to police that he digitally penetrated her.

He said he had been sexually touching the woman for the past two weeks, the contact “escalated during the second week.”

The patient, who suffers from dementia and anxiety, confirmed that Manzanilla Alvarado had been sexually touching her in her room.

Manzanilla Alvarado’s criminal history in Minnesota includes three convictions for drug possession and one for disorderly conduct. St. Benedict’s Center is operated by CentraCare Health, which owns St. Cloud Hospital and other health facilities in the region.

Messages were left with a CentraCare spokesman seeking further information connected to the allegations.

Manzanilla Alvarado was released from custody on his own recognizance. Contact information for him was not immediately located, and court records do not list a defense attorney.