Lilac Way

During the Great Depression, FDR's Works Progress Administration built a 12.5-mile stretch of Hwy. 100, from Robbinsdale to Edina, with seven roadside parks and thousands of lilacs. Learn the history of Lilac Way at the Diggers Garden Club meeting. Karen Laukkonen will share Lilac Way stories and discuss restoration efforts. 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Free. Faith-Lilac Way Church, 5530 42nd Av. N., Robbinsdale. robbinsdalediggers.com.

Growing veggies

Learn basics of vegetable gardening at an introductory workshop taught by Master Gardeners. Topics will include prepping your garden space, seed and seedling selection and planting. Learn how to maintain your garden to generate healthful and hearty produce. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 2. $30, advance registration required by Feb. 28 at maplewoodmn.gov. Maplewood Nature Center, 2659 E. 7th St., Maplewood.

Garden guidance

Expert and hobbyist gardeners alike can learn something new at the Dakota Master Gardeners' "Lets Get Growing" event. Alan Branhagen, director of operations at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, will deliver the keynote address based on his book "Native Plants of the Midwest." Participants can attend gardening classes taught by University of Minnesota Master Gardeners and other horticulture professionals. The day also includes lunch and a chance to win door prizes. 8 a.m. March 2. $40, advance registration at dakotamastergardeners.org. Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

Peony power

Learn about the vast varieties of peonies and get tips on planting, growing and floral arrangements at a free Bachman's Peony Seminar presented by the Minnesota Peony Society. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. bachmans.com.

MELISSA WALKER

Early blooms

Winter-weary Twin Citians can savor the sights and fragrances of spring at the Winter Flower Show, now open at Como Park Zoo & Conservatory. This year's boldly colorful display includes azaleas, amaryllis, dark red cyclamen, blue pansies, and dark and maroon Oriental lilies. Open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the show runs through March 10. Como Park is located at 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

KIM PALMER