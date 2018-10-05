Five Oak Park Heights corrections officers were injured by inmates during two separate assaults Friday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown at the maximum-security prison, authorities say.

All personnel were treated at area hospitals and later released.

Around 9:40 a.m. Friday, officers rushed to break up a fight between offenders. One prisoner resisted, injuring two officers during the scuffle, said Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald.

Thirty-five minutes later, three staff members were hurt while trying to contain a different offender who was acting out.

The prison went on lockdown for several hours, but has since resumed normal functions.

“Our highest priority at the Minnesota Department of Corrections is protecting the safety of our officers and all individuals in our facilities,” Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. “These incidents will be fully investigated, and the offenders responsible will be held accountable. We commend our corrections officers for their professional response.”

The attacks come less than two weeks after a violent assault injured two Oak Park Heights officers and led to the death of a third. Joe Parise, 37, suffered a fatal medical emergency shortly after running to the aid of a fellow officer under attack

He was buried Tuesday with full honors..