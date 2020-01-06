Forty-two people died in fires in Minnesota last year, and smoking was the leading cause of the deadly blazes.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal released the preliminary 2019 statistics Monday showing an increase in fire deaths compared with the year before. But 2018, with 37 fire deaths, was one of the least-deadly years of the last decade. The deadliest year of the decade was 2017, when 68 people died in fires.

The final tally for 2019 could rise once hospitals report their information to the Minnesota Department of Health, said Jen Longaecker, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Of those who died last year, 28 were age 50 or older. Seven people died in 2019 as a result of careless smoking and 12% of the homes where fatal fires occurred did not have working smoke alarms, the fire marshal said.

Data from the past 10 years show that smoking and drinking can be a deadly. Between 2009 and 2019, 94 people died in smoking-related fires and 40% of them had blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, the fire marshal said.

“There are many little things we can do to prevent a devastating fire from happening in our homes,” State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said. “It is important to practice fire prevention and safety every day.”

The fire marshal’s safety tips include keeping candles at least 3 feet from anything that can burn and never leaving one unattended, and keeping space heaters away from combustible objects and not plugging them into extension cords or power strips. In the kitchen, it’s important to keep oven mitts, aprons and paper towels away from heat sources and never leave food cooking on the stovetop unattended.

Smith also said families should have an escape plan and practice it twice a year and test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly. Batteries should be changed at least yearly, he said.